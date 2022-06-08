Hail the size of ping-pong balls and a little bigger fell on Ansley, Tuesday evening (June 7, 2022) according to a spokesperson with the Ansley Village Office.
Viallge crews removed a tree from power lines and all power has been restored. One power pole has been replaced. It appears most damage to buildings is to roofs and siding.
Severe weather is once more in the forecast for tomorrow (Thursday, June 9, 2022) with the greatest threat for severe weather in the central and southwestern parts of the state. Storms may be ongoing Thursday morning in north-central Nebraska but are not expected to be severe. The potential for severe weather to develop is in central and southwestern Nebraska during the afternoon. Hail, damaging winds and heavy rain is possible.
Here are some reports from the National Weather Service for Tuesday's storm.
- 5:44 p.m., 1.5 inch hail, lots of hail with largest ping-pong size, 14 mi. S of Thedford
- 6:10 p.m., 1.5 inch hail, leaves stripped from trees, 14 mi. NE of Stapleton
- 7 p.m., 1.5 inch hail, five miles south of Merna
- 7:29 p.m., 1.75 inch hail, power lines down across the tracks, Ansley
- 7:39 p.m., 70 mph wind gusts, three mi. NW of Litchfield
- 7:40 p.m., siding damage by hail driven by wind, Litchfield
70 mph winds were also reported in Hazard, Ravenna, Wood River and Hastings. Shattered windows and windshields were reported in Ravenna and northeast of Pleasanton.
