CENTRAL NEBRASKA - March 30, 2023 - There is a marginal risk for a good part of Nebraska, from North Platte to Broken Bow and stretching on to the northeast part of the state for severe thunderstorms tonight (March 30, 2023). Then tomorrow, a good part of northern Nebraska has a Winter Weather Advisory with Winter Storm Warnings and a Blizzard Warning across the state line into South Dakota.
A few storms tonight could be strong to severe and are expected to develop across portions of southwestern Nebraska into central and north central Nebraska. Storms are expected to exit fairly quickly. The main hazard forecast is hail 1 to 1.25 inches in diameter.
