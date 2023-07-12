July 12, 2023 - CENTRAL NEBRASKA - Once again, scattered strong to severe storms are expected to develop over a wide area of central and western Nebraska today (July 12, 2023). Most of the severe activity is expected to be from mid-afternoon into the evening. The primary hazard will be very large hail (two inches or larger) during the afternoon with high winds (up to 60 mph or greater). Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall are also possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, according to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte.
