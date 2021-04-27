Weather April 27 2021
Kris Sanders, NWS, April 27, 2021

According to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte, Neb., there is a threat for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening (Tuesday, April 27, 2021) for much of Nebraska. The greatest threat is in far southwestern Nebraska as a slight risk with much of central Nebraska, including Custer Coounty, under a marginal risk.

Storms will be possible primarily between 4 p.m. and midnight CDT. Some storms could produce hail up to one inch in diameter, dangerous lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

