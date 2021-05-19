Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Thursday afternoon and evening (May, 20, 2021) a good part of Nebraska.
Areas of greatest concern are west of Hwy 61 with the highest confidence over the eastern Panhandle.
Chances for storms begin Thursday afternoon but will be greatest during the evening hours.
Large hail, damaging winds and lightning are the main concerns. Brief heavy downpours are possible, too.
Confidence of storms in the central part of the state is low. For Custer County, the Thursday forecast includes a 20 percent chance of precipitation, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. It should be partly sunny with a high near 79. It will be breezy with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
