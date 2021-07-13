North western and north central Nebraska have a slight risk of severe thunderstorms, mainly through 11 p.m.-5 a.m. CT today (Tuesday, July 13, 2021) with a marginal risk to western, central and north eastern parts of the state.
Thunderstorms will develop across Wyoming and South Dakota this evening then move through Nebraska tonight.
The primary threat will be damaging winds with some storms capable of producing large hail.
The severe threat will generally be north of I-80, particularly near the Nebraska/South Dakota border.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.