Severe weather continues to be a threat in much of Nebraska for the remainder of today (Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023) though storms should hold off in Custer County until the end of the 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction which begins at 7 p.m. this evening. Of course, a storm could pop up and drop rain like it did two years ago. According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms will spread east from the Panhandle into the evening and overnight. Hazard include hail greater than 1 inch, winds 60 mph and higher and localize flooding. in Extreme southwestern Nebraska, winds could exceed 75 mph. Storms are forecast to reach central portions of Nebraska (Custer, Blaine, Loup, Brown, Rock and Keya Paha Counties in the 2 to 5 a.m. time frame tomorrow morning with a decreasing severe threat. An area from Curtis to North Platee to Mullen to Valentine may see storms in the 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. time frame.
Storms should hold off until after livestock auction
- Mona Weatherly
