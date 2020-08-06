Justin Coble of Broken Bow (Middle Scissors) celebrates the grand opening of his new business in Broken Bow StraightUp IT Solutions. The native of Broken Bow is excited to offer a variety of services. He is now the only IT Business in town who will work on Apple Products. Make sure to stop into Justin's business today at 720 South E Street or shoot him a call or email at (308) 880-4094 or info@straightupsupport.com. Congratulations Justin and good luck with your new business!
featured
Straight Up IT Solutions Ribbon Cutting
- Alex G. Eller
-
- Updated
Alex G. Eller
Straight Up IT Solutions Ribbon Cutting
