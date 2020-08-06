Straight Up It Solutions Broken Bow

Justin Coble with friends, family, and chamber members at the ribbon cutting of his new business StraightUp IT Solutions at 720 South E Street in Broken Bow.

Justin Coble of Broken Bow (Middle Scissors) celebrates the grand opening of his new business in Broken Bow StraightUp IT Solutions. The native of Broken Bow is excited to offer a variety of services. He is now the only IT Business in town who will work on Apple Products. Make sure to stop into Justin's business today at 720 South E Street or shoot him a call or email at (308) 880-4094 or info@straightupsupport.com. Congratulations Justin and good luck with your new business!

