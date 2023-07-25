The Custer County Fair Board is aware of the recent isolated case of Strangles in Custer County and we have taken the necessary precautions. Local and state veterinarians have been contacted regarding the county fair.
At this time, there are no concerns with disease spread and no extra measures are needed prior to the county fair events. If participants would like a physical exam performed or have questions regarding potential exposure, please call your veterinarian. Horses exhibiting any of the clinical signs listed below should not be brought to the fair ground, and your veterinarian should be notified. Further, participants should consult their veterinarian about any preventatives if that is a concern.
Strangles is a contagious disease of the equine upper respiratory tract caused by the bacterium Streptococcus equi. Horses become infected through inhalation or ingestion of the bacterium. This can occur through horse-to-horse contact, drinking contaminated water, or making contact with infected material or equipment. This disease is quite common, and severity varies and is dependent upon the horse's immune status. Cases of uncomplicated strangles often recover fully. Clinical signs of strangles include lethargy, anorexia, fever, nasal discharge, and swollen lymph nodes with abscess formation. Horses showing these clinical signs should be isolated and your veterinarian should be notified.
Custer County Ag Society Board, President Kent Nelson
Vice President Casey Cooksley; Secretary Blair Hartman; Treasurer Ashley Garrelts; Rodney Lamb; Marla Stallbaumer; Charmayne Popp; Shane Ryan; Steve Horn
