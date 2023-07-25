Ag Society letterhead logo July 2021 red black
Ben Nonhof

The Custer County Fair Board is aware of the recent isolated case of Strangles in Custer County and we have taken the necessary precautions.  Local and state veterinarians have been contacted regarding the county fair.

At this time, there are no concerns with disease spread and no extra measures are needed prior to the county fair events. If participants  would like a physical exam performed  or have questions regarding potential exposure, please call your veterinarian. Horses exhibiting any of the clinical signs listed below should not be brought to the fair ground, and your veterinarian  should be notified. Further, participants should consult their veterinarian about any preventatives if that is a concern.

