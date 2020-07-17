Ninth Avenue from South D Street to South E Street/Hwy 2 will be closed 6:30-10 p.m. today, Friday, July 17, 2020 for an 8 p.m. candlelight vigil.
The vigil is for Cris Esch who was shot and killed last Saturday. Esch owned and operated Costa's Salon on the west side of the Square in Broken Bow.
The Broken Bow City Council voted to close the street which runs on the west side of the Square at a special meeting at noon today.
A private family memorial service will be Saturday, July 18 at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed for the public at 10 a.m. at www.govierbrothers.com. The public is welcome to join the family at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the Broken Bow Cemetery for a graveside service.
Trent Esch has been charged with the shooting. He is currently being held without bond in the Dawson County Jail on charges of first degree murder, use of firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His first court appearance in Custer County Court was July 13 and his next appearance is Aug. 3.
