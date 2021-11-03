Nov. 3 is International Stress Awareness Day, and stress has been heightened everywhere by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), when polled in February 2021, 33.8 percent of adults in Nebraska reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, with more than half of Americans reporting that COVID-19 has had a negative impact on their mental health. Adding in stress related to every day worries about finances, family issues and work, can amplify anxiety and depression.
At the height of the pandemic, public health actions, such as social distancing, were necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and social isolation is still recommended for individuals who experience COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for the virus. While there are always situations in which we don’t have control, learning to cope with stress in a healthy way will help you, the people you care about, and those around you become more resilient.
Stress can cause the following:
- Feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness, or frustration
- Changes in appetite, energy, desires, and interests
- Difficulty concentrating and making decisions
- Difficulty sleeping or nightmares
- Physical reactions, such as headaches, body pains, stomach problems, and skin rashes
- Worsening of chronic health problems
- Worsening of mental health conditions
- Increased use of tobacco, alcohol, and other substances
There are healthy ways to cope with stress. Tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) include:
- Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media. It’s good to be informed, but hearing about the pandemic constantly can be upsetting. Consider limiting news to just a couple times a day and disconnecting from phone, TV, and computer screens for a while.
- Take care of your body:
- Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate
- Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals
- Exercise regularly
- Get plenty of sleep
- Avoid excessive alcohol, tobacco, and substance use
- Continue with routine preventive measures (such as vaccinations, cancer screenings, etc.) as recommended by your healthcare provider
- Get vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine
- Make time to unwind — try to do some other activities you enjoy
- Connect with others — talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling
- Connect with your community or faith-based organizations.
- If you are struggling to cope, there are many ways to get help. Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.
- During times of extreme stress, people may have thoughts of suicide. Suicide is preventable and help is available. More about the risk of suicide, signs to watch for, and how to respond if you notice these signs in yourself or a friend or a loved one, can be found here.
Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis?
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish.
- Nebraska Family Helpline, (888) 866-8660. They can engage Crisis Response Teams.
- Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258
- Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (oprime dos para Español), or text TalkWithUs for English or llámanos para español to 66746.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
- National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
- The Eldercare Locator: 1-800-677-1116
