Thunderstorm development is anticipated this evening across much of western and central Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service.
Some storms may be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning as primary hazards.
The greatest risk is across much of southwest Nebraska into the north central part of the state. Timing for the greatest potential of severe weather is between 6 p.m. in the west to 12 a.m. in the east CDT (5 p.m. MDT - 11 p.m. MDT).
