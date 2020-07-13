Strong to severe storms will develop off of the higher terrain and push eastward into the area by early evening. The greatest area of concern for sever weather (2-plus inch hail and 75-plus mph wind) will generally be along and south of Highway 92. An isolated brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Local heavy rain is possible. Areas that have seen recent heavy rains over the past two week will be most susceptible, particularly central and north central Nebraska.
