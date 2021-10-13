Strong westerly winds are expected across most of Nebraska today (10/13/21) as a storm system exits the area to the north. Some wind gusts may reach up to 60 mph.
Later tonight, skies will clear and winds will diminish, allowing temperatures to fall into the middle 20s to middle 30s, leading to widespread frost and freezing conditions.
Alliance and Sidney and areas west could see gusts of 61-62 mph.
An area from Gordon to Valentine to Mullen and southwest to Oshkosh is forecast for 55-60 mph gusts.
An area from Imperial to North Platte to Broken Bow and Burwell, then north to Ainsworth could see gusts over 45 mph. Broken Bow is forecast for 48 mph gusts.
Freezing conditions are likely for areas west of a line from Valentine to Broken Bow to Curtis with frost expected to the east of the line. Broken Bow is forecast for a temp of 32 Thursday morning.
Similar morning lows are expected for Friday and Saturday.
Daytime highs for central Nebraska are expected to be around 58 for today (Wed., 10/13/21) and around 55 for Thursday and Friday.
