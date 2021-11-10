A strong weather system will move across the Great Plains today (Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021) through Friday and bring high winds to the area.
Scattered rain showers are in the forecast for today with a few snow showers possible early Friday in far north central Nebraska with no accumulation.
Today there will be blustery winds with gust of 35 mph or more. Tomorrow (Thursday) wind gusts could exceed 50 mph with the highest gusts in north central Nebraska. Friday, high gusts of 45 mph or more are possible.
Elevated fire weather conditions continue tomorrow with humidity vaules around 25 percent and as low as 20 percent in the southwest part of the state.
Northern Nebraska could see wind chill values in the single digits Friday morning.
