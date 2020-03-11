According to the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD), on March 10, 2020, NCDHD was made aware of the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in the district. The person is a high school student who attends Crofton High School in Knox County.
NCDHD has identified the people who are at highest risk associated with the confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are in self-quarantine and are not a risk to the public.
Potential exposure events include:
• Girls State Basketball, Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water Game, Lincoln, Neb., March 5, 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southwest High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Hartington Cedar Catholic general fan section. The individual sat in the middle of the bleachers, about halfway up, and in the general fan section on the Hartington CC side during the game.
• Girls State Basketball, Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Lincoln, Neb., March 5, 7 p.m. at at Lincoln North Star High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Crofton general fan section. They sat in the middle of the gym, slightly higher than half up on the, and in the general fan section on the Crofton side during the game.
• Crofton Elementary students and staff who attended school on March 10
If additional risks are identified, NCDHD will release this information publicly and work with those effected.
If you believe you were exposed, contact the NCDHD office at 402-336-2406 or Loup Basin Public Health Department at 308-346-5795. Practice self-quarantine (stay home and away from others) and follow instructions from public health. Cooperate with public health to limit spread of any further disease.
Steps to prevent spread of flu and the common cold will also help prevent coronavirus.
1. Stay home when sick.
2. Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not
available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
3. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough, or sneeze then throw the tissue in
the trash.
4. Ensure frequent cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Crofton is in northeast Nebraska, about 54 miles north of Norfolk and 14.5 miles south of Yankton, S.D. According to information from the NCDHD posted on the school's website, Crofton Public Schools will be closed March 11-13.
Loup Basin Public Health Department, phone 308-346-5795, serves Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler counties in Nebraska
North Central District Health Department, phone 402-336-2406, serves Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Keya Paya, Knox, Pierce and Rock counties in Nebraska.
