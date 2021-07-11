This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the July 8, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Last week in my column, I professed to be a “student of history” and offered up quotes by Ben Franklin and John Adams. Yet this self-professed student of history made a pretty big mistake, right there in black and white.
Did you catch it?
I wrote, “The Revolutionary War was won in 1776.”
Even as I wrote it, something nudged me in the back of my mind. If I had paid attention, I could have corrected it to read, “The Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.”
The Revolutionary War was fought 1775-1783. It ended with the Treaty of Paris in 1783. (Yes, I double-checked that date.)
I don’t know whether to be glad or sad that no one called me on my mistake.
Maybe you, like I, have things a bit confused about dates of the Revolutionary War.
Along with that little nudging feeling, I realized it had been a very long time since I’d studied the Revolutionary War. I realized I associated learning about it with being a young student. As I got older, I moved on to more “grown up” and “relevant” studies of the Civil War and World War II. As a result, history from the signing of the Declaration of Independence to about the time Nebraska became a state (1867, yes, I checked again!) is somewhat murky to this student of history.
It’s been said to know who you are and where you are going, you must first know where you come from. There’s no better time than now to take a refresher course on the fight for American independence and the immediate years after.
Learning more about why we became a nation and the first fledgling years of our nation can be only a good thing. At the very least, I will be better able to recall the simple basics, like some of the most important dates in our country’s history.
