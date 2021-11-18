Meet the students writing sports for South Loup!
Six journalism students who have been writing sports articles and taking photos for South Loup athletics visited the Chief today (11/18/21) to learn how to make their writing even better and to understand the process of getting their work into print.
Colbi Smith, Tahnna Nokes, Cache Gracey, Jordan Downing, Carly Gracey, Shayla Tickle and teacher Nicole Badgley visited with Chief General Manager Donnis Hueftle-Bullock and Managing Editor Mona Weatherly. They discussed tips for improving writing, how the Chief is created each week and the process of layout and editing. The students also toured the Chief's press room where the paper was printing before press was moved to Kearney and the archive room.
If you've been enjoying the articles written for the South Loup Bobcats, it's because of these students and their teacher! Be sure to thank them and keep on the lookout for more articles and photos from them in not only sports but in other school and community news!
