Middle school students Laney Holcomb, Brandon Evans and Jackson Hansen spoke at Monday evening's (Dec. 16, 2019) Broken Bow School Board meeting to ask the board for their assistance in installing a flag pole for the Middle School.
The school board also heard from representatives who are working to bring a YMCA to Broken Bow.
Read more about the presentations in this week's Dec. 19, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.
