High school students are invited to take on the role of state senators at the Unicameral Youth Legislature June 11-14, 2023. At the Nebraska State Capitol, student senators will sponsor bills, conduct committee hearings, debate legislation and discover the unique process of the nation's only unicameral.
The Unicameral Youth Legislature gives behind-the-scenes access to students who have an interest in public office, government, politics, law, public policy, debate or public speaking. Students will learn about the inner workings of the Legislature directly from senators and staff. Senator Blood noted “What the Unicameral Youth Legislature represents is the enduring spirit of our Unicameral system and teaching the children of this great state that one person can do so much. This is an empowering moment for these children and I’m grateful that we, as a state, offer this opportunity.”
