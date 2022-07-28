Sargent Public Schools, Sargent, Neb. notified families on July 27, 2022 of the tragic news that math teacher and track coach Kory Kitt died.
Staff was available to offer support to students 6-10 pm Wednesday evening and today (Thursday, July 28, 2022), 9 - 11 a.m.
The letter to Sargent families reads in part “These are incredibly sad times for the entire Kitt family and our community … Our hearts hurt for the Kitt family. The strength of our communities lies in the love for one another.”
The letter also encourages parents to have heartfelt conversations with their children, ask them how they are feeling and to know that the school is available to support children and families.
The letter was signed Rod Richardson Superintendent and Cory Grint Principal.
According to the Sargent Public Schools website, Kitt had taught and coached at Sargent since August, 1996.
