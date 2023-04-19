Fast food teacher counter

NOTE: ORDERS MUST BE MADE THROUGH THE APP OR KIOSK TO QUALIFY. Counter orders do not qualify.

BROKEN BOW, NEB. - April 19, 2023 – Local McDonald’s owner-operators Cory and Greg Hall are teaming up with North Park Elementary School to host a McTeacher’s Night today, April 19 from 4-7 p.m. This exciting event will transform local teachers into honorary McDonald’s employees for the night to help raise funds for their school.

