NOTE: ORDERS MUST BE MADE THROUGH THE APP OR KIOSK TO QUALIFY. Counter orders do not qualify.
BROKEN BOW, NEB. - April 19, 2023 – Local McDonald’s owner-operators Cory and Greg Hall are teaming up with North Park Elementary School to host a McTeacher’s Night today, April 19 from 4-7 p.m. This exciting event will transform local teachers into honorary McDonald’s employees for the night to help raise funds for their school.
Hall Family McDonald’s will host the McTeacher’s Night at the Broken Bow McDonald’s restaurant located 123 E. South E Street/Hwy 2. Broken Bow Elementary School will receive 50 percent of digital sales from the McDonald’s app, in-store kiosk and delivery. Customers are encouraged to download the McDonald’s app prior to the event to place their orders to support the local school.
As an added benefit, schools will also be allowed to set up school merchandise and other items for sale.
