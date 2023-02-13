Nebraska State Patrol NSP capitol building logo
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Omaha Police Department, arrested an Omaha man early Saturday morning (02/11/23)  following a pursuit, during which the suspect struck a trooper’s patrol unit.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday, NSP was notified that OPD’s Able 1 was tracking a suspected stolen vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, that had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa. At approximately 11:35 p.m., Able 1 pilots directed troopers to a residence near 99th and Park Drive, where two troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

