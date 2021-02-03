At 3:42 p.m. today (Wed., Feb. 3, 2021), the Custer County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement issued by the Nebraska State Patrol:
As of today, there has not been arrest in this case. An arrest warrant has been issued, but the suspect remains hospitalized following an un-related car crash last week. NSP has been in contact with her attorney and the suspect has agreed to turn herself in when she is released from the hospital.
The case referred to are the charges brought against Connie Ulmer of Broken Bow. On Jan. 27, 2021 in Custer County Court, Ulmer was charged with four felony charges - each one for Theft (Value of more than $5,000).
An arrest warrant for Ulmer was issued Thursday, Jan. 28.
On Friday, Jan. 29, Ulmer was injured in an auto accident.
About ten minutes after 2 p.m. Friday, the 2020 Ford Expedition Ulmer was driving south on Lillian Road went into the ditch. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s report, the vehicle began to drift toward the east lane and Ulmer overcorrected, going into the west ditch. The vehicle struck a metal pole marking a culvert, then continued to travel until striking a tree and spinning around.
Ulmer was not wearing a seat. Both front and side airbags deployed. She was transported to Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow. She was the sole occupant in the Expedition.
Per the charges, Custer County court documents state that checks issued on the account for the Broken Bow Booster Club were deposited into a checking account for Ulmer and a UNL checking account for a child of Ulmer.
The document states the dates of the suspicious transactions are from June, 2019 to January, 2020 and are for the amounts $19,776.38, $6,395.91, $7,821.80 and $11,500.
Ulmer was the treasurer for the Broken Bow Boosters Club from 2018 to May, 2020, according to court documents.
