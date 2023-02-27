The Hamilton County Attorney’s Office and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation into a suspected homicide in Marquette. The victim was found on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The Nebraska State Patrol, which is assisting the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, has taken a suspect into custody. The names of all involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of the victim’s family.
Marquette is about 30 miles east of Grand Island and 13 miles north of Aurora. The population was 229 in the 2010 census.
