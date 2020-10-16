Loup Basin Public Health Department contact tracers often report that those positive cases they have had discussions with report that they had symptoms for several days but never tested because they did not have a fever.
The graph accompanying this article represents the symptoms LBPHD's positive cases have reported when interviews are conducted.
The top symptoms reported include cough, fatigue, headache and loss of taste and/or smell.
If you are experiencing allergy-like symptoms, you may have COVID-19 and be spreading it to others.
Testing is completely free to anyone via TestNebraska which occurs four times a week within our district. Sign up at www.testnebraska.com and schedule yourself for Burwell, Ord or Broken Bow!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.