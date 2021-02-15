When cold weather threatens, follow these tips:
- Stay dry. Wet clothing results in much faster heat loss. Wear waterproof insulated boots.
- Stay covered. Wear a hat and wear mittens or gloves. At least half of the body's heat is lost is our head is not covered.
- Dress layered. Trapped air between loose fitting clothing helps to insulate.
- Stay informed. Use wind chill factors to guide you in dressing properly. Minimize your exposure to the outdoors if possible on very cold days and nights.
Know the signs of frostbite. It can happen in minutes.
- Discolored appearance
- loss of feeling
If frostbite occurs, get inside and seek medical attention immediately. Don't rub cold body parts. Dont't break any blisters. Gently warm affected areas. Drink warm liquids. Remove rings, watches or other tight jewelry items.
