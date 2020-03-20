Show your appreciation to our health care workers as they go to work in the midst of the COVID-19 crises. Put a pink heart on your front door, take your photo and share it with us. Send your photos to generalmanager@custercountychief.com!
The Custer County Chief will put some of the pictures in our paper next week!
Health care providers are are like our military personal. They go into the danger zone. Keep in mind, they are working on the front line right now. If we all follow the safety guidelines and stay home as much as possible, they all will be off the front line sooner.
Show your appreciation! Send us your photos! Pink hearts for health care workers!
