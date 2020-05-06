Even though some businesses remain closed to walk-in traffic, the essential details still need to be attended to. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, staff members at the Custer County Chief received a basic lesson on fire extinguisher operation.
Dave Smith with Intergrated Security Systems was at the Chief to check on the fire extinguishers on the property. In addition to extinguishers, they also work on range hoods for restaurant cooking stoves. "We are considered essential workers," he said.
Fully masked, he explained the ABC of fire extinguishers, the letters standing for the type of fire they can be used on:
A = common trash
B = liquid such as gas and diesel
C = electrical
Some extinguishers have a red line through the A, meaning they are for liquid and electrical only.
Fire extinguishers should be checked once a month, Smith says. Check the needle on the gauge to see if they are over-filled or under-filled.
Remember PASS when having to use an extinguisher, Smith says.
Pull the key
Aim at the base of the fire
Squeeze the trigger
Sweep the spray back and forth
With doors closed to walk-in traffic, now might be a good time to check the essentials such as fire extinguishers, to make sure your business is in top notch shape and even more safe when customers are able to return.
