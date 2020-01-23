The Public Alliance for Community Energy (ACE) elected Board of Director officers and at-large Executive Committee members for fiscal year 2020-21 at the ACE board annual meeting Jan. 22, 2020 in Kearney, Neb.
Those re-elected as Board of Director officers for a 1-year term beginning April 1 were:
Andrew Devine, city administrator, Albion, Neb., chair
Jeremy Tarr, electric superintendent, Broken Bow, Neb., vice chair
Mike Palmer, electric superintendent, Sidney, Neb., secretary/treasurer.
Those elected to the at-large Executive Committee were:
Nancy Kopejtka, city clerk/treasurer, Atkinson, Neb.
Doug Schultz, city administrator/clerk/treasurer, Curtis, Neb.
Randy Horst, village board chairperson, Gurley, Neb.
Dale Wilkinson, city council representative, Neligh, Neb.
Mitch Lamm, city administrator, Burwell, Neb.
The Executive Committee assists governing the organization between board meetings as necessary.
ACE is the community-owned, not-for-profit retail natural gas supplier of NMPP Energy. It formed in 1998 to provide competition in the Choice Gas Program in Nebraska. As the only community-owned supplier in the Choice Gas Program, ACE supplies natural gas to more than 16,000 customers and includes 75 communities and one public power district in Nebraska in its membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.