Teresa Smith North Park Broken Bow Public Schools First Grade April 30 2021

Broken Bow Public School teacher Teresa Smith teaches her first grade class at North Park Elementary. April 30, 2021.

 Mona Weatherly

May 3-7 is Teacher's Appreciation Week this year.

Check out this week's Custer County Chief to learn how a new teaching program resulted in amazing increases in student test scores. Read about it in the May 6, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.

"This year’s Teacher Appreciation Week marks a milestone for all educators in the nation and around the world who made the transition from the traditional instruction methods and classroom settings to diverse forms of remote learning, along with embracing a steep learning curve of their own as 'school' was being reimagined on an emergency and involuntary basis during the last year," the Association of American Educators said in a press release this morning (May 3, 2021).

