Today (Thursday, April 16, 2020) John Chapo, the director of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, announced the zoo is offering chances for teachers in Nebraska to win free virtual interactive tours for their elementary students. Chapo made the announcement at Gov. Pete Rickett’s daily news conference.
Teachers can virtually bring up to 100 students to interact with the zookeeper to learn about animals at the zoo and ask questions. The goal right now is 75 tours.
Chapo said the tours are for elementary students and their teachers across the state, from Scottsbluff to Lincoln and Omaha. “We hope to do 12 to 15 a week,” he said.
Teachers can sign up at https://www.lincolnzoo.org/. Click on EDUCATION in the top menu, then select Virtual Field Trips.
Any elementary teacher in the state of Nebraska can enter. Winners will be chosen by lottery and notified via email/phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.