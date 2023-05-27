This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the May 25, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This coming weekend, many will be at the lake enjoying water sports as their celebration for Memorial Day. Typically, the weather Memorial weekend has been cooler. This year it promises to be warm and enjoyable!
This coming weekend, some will find they have an extra day at home while others start the process of remembering those that have gone before them.
Memorial Day was first observed in 1866 in Waterloo, N.Y. to honor the community’s Civil War dead; it was called Decoration Day.
To this day, I can still hear Grma Doris’s voice saying, “Decoration Day,” and seeing her dining room table covered with tin cans she had saved through the year. We would go out and cut lilacs, and bridal wreath to put in the cans. Once in a while, she would purchase carnations that could be added. If you were a relative of the Juelfs family, we had a can of flowers for you.
The cemetery was just a short way down the road from her house. We would fill the car with the flowers, then we all would follow walking because there was no room for us to ride!
That tradition instilled in me to do the same. I have written about this before. For the past 33 years, we make our way to Ft. McPherson south of Maxwell, to remember Chip’s parents, then two cemeteries in Cozad and two in Eustis for great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles and friends.
It seems today, the younger generation does not see the meaning of the celebration. I could be wrong, I would really like to be wrong. I can give you my account and note the number of individuals much younger than me when we are placing our flowers out this weekend.
If you have plans to decorate this weekend, invite the younger generations of your family to accompany you. As I walked the Eustis cemetery years ago, I would hear stories. That is why I know to this day that my great-grandfather Hueftle passed of the Spanish Flu.
If you don’t normally decorate or live miles away from your family, look into volunteering to put out flags or pick them up at your local cemetery.
Memorial Day, i.e., Decoration Day, began during the American Civil War when citizens placed flowers on the graves of those who had been killed in battle. After World War I, it came to be observed in honor of those who had died in all U.S. wars, and its name changed to Memorial Day. Somewhere along the line, all who have passed are remembered now. That is a good thing. It keeps history alive and gives us all time to remember.
