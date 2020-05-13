The Broken Bow City Council met Tuesday. On the agenda was the consideration of approving the placement of a temporary bathroom in the Square. The Council voted against the placement of the temporary bathroom. For complete details on the vote, see Thursday May 21, Custer County Chief.
