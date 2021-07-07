Hot temperatures are expected tomorrow (Thursday, July 8, 2021) for Nebraska. Air temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s for most location west of US 83.However, heat indices will be slightly lower due to strong winds, hence no heat headlines have been issued at this time.
Despite the lower heat indices, precautions should be taken when spending time outside. Limit time in the sun and drink plenty of water.
Scattered thunderstorms, some severe, are expected Friday afternoon and evening with the main hazards being large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
