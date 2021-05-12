This past weekend, 10 local schools held graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2021. The Chief has photos and information of all 10 in the May 13, 2021 issue.
Copies are in the mail today (Wednesday, 5/12/21) for paper subscribers. The e-Edition will be available after 5 p.m. today for digital subscribers. Copies are on newsstands today!
Graduations in the May 13 issue:
- Broken Bow
- Anselmo-Merna
- Ansley
- Arcadia
- Litchfield
- Loup County at Taylor
- Mullen
- Sargent
- Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
- Sandhills at Dunning
In the upcoming May 20 issue
- Arnold
- Callaway
- Thedford
