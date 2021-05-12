Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Windy and Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.