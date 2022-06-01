BROKEN BOW, Neb. - David Sanders wants to find his daughter.
The one-time Broken Bow resident was in town this week to hang flyers and talk to people about his 17-year-old daughter, Diamond Saunders, who has been missing from Omaha since early in the morning, Sunday, May 22.
“I’m working to get all this information out,” Sanders said. “I need to know my daughter is safe.”
Diamond was living at Boys Town when she disappeared. Saunders acknowledges this isn’t the first time Diamond has run away, however, this is the first time he or someone else hasn’t heard from her within a short time. Tuesday, May 31 was the 10th day she has been missing.
Saunders and his family lived in Broken Bow for six years, beginning in 2006. Diamond was about three years old when they moved here and she attended elementary school here. Sanders worked at Broken Bow Ready Mix. After their divorce, Diamond’s mother, Erin, moved to the Loup City/Ord area and Saunders moved to Tennessee, the state where he grew up.
He said Diamond is a good girl. “She’s won Presidential awards for academics,” he said. “She got a 4.0 GPA. She loves drama and art and she’s also in choir. She won fourth place in Omaha in an art competition.”
Sanders isn’t sure why Diamond was at Boys Town but said her mother has described her as a “troubled teen.” He has little to no contact with her mother and has been working with a lawyer to get full custody. Back in Tennessee, he’s a professional truck driver. He was an owner/operator based in Tennessee however, in an effort to spend more time at home as he tries to gain custody of Diamond, he sold his truck and is now a daytime driver. “I’m home every night. I gave up my truck. There is nothing I won’t do for my daughter.”
He says leads in Omaha and Boys Town aren’t going anywhere. He was told when leads run cold, to “go check out where they (a runaway) might be familiar with.” That’s why he came west to Broken Bow, in case Diamond remembered being here and decided to come back. He says he’s talked to local law enforcement and anyone willing to help.
He has searched Omaha, going into what he described as “some pretty bad areas.” He talked with Boys Town Police however, has been frustrated by the amount of information he’s been able to get from them. Today, Wednesday, he’ll start his trip back east, stopping in Lincoln, Nebraska City, Kansas City and places in Missouri along the way. In addition to law enforcement, he’s also working with other truckers to get information out and get as many people as possible looking for Diamond.
Sanders said Diamond is his youngest daughter. One daughter, younger than Diamond, has passed away. There are three older sisters. “Diamond’s the baby,” he said. “I just want to know my girl is safe.”
Diamond Mary Sanders, 17, is described as 5’ 9” tall, weighing 130 to 1450 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes, and wears glasses in photos taken of her. She was last seen at 14027 Walsh Dr, Boystown, Neb. If you have seen Diamond or have any information about her, please call the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5600.
Sanders keeps its together when he talking about his daughter yet at times his voice quavers and at times his eyes fill with tears. “She’s got my cell number memorized,” he said. His message to her is simple: "Let me know you’re safe. Come home.”
