Planting lettuce garden

It is easy to get excited about planting vegetable seeds and transplants in the vegetable and flower gardens, even when it is too early to plant.  This frustration is one of the most common comments that I receive from gardeners that call into the Extension Office. Slowly but surely, the weather is warming up. Along with warming air temperatures, our soil temperature is warming up too. This is key to the timing of planting vegetable crops for success.

While retail stores have had vegetable seeds available for a while and soon vegetable transplants will be available, soil temperatures are still too cool to plant vegetable, herb, and flower crops in the ground. Planting in soil temperatures that are too cool will lead to poor seed germination and stunted plants that will not produce to their full potential during the growing season. This is going to be especially true for tomato, pepper, and vine crops that do not tolerate cool soil temperatures or even a light freeze.

