This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the May 12, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We always feel good when we can surprise and do something good for one of our staff at the Chief.
Mona, Meghan and I recently attended the Nebraska Press Association (NPA)Convention in Kearney. Christi stays home; there are no continuing education programs for bookkeepers and office managers. She stays here to make sure the phone is answered and the office doors are kept open.
As always, NPA holds an auction for the foundation that funds scholarships for high school and college students in the journalism field. This year there was an interesting item on the auction block! A volleyball that had a photo stitched into it of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln volleyball team. The ball is signed by # 2 Kenzie Knuckles and #10 Madi Kubik.
To say Christi is an avid volley ball fan would be an understatement. She was completely surprised when we brought this back to her! She does so much for us and for all of you keeping your subscriptions organized. We were really excited we had a chance to bid on this and get the winning bid.
The volleyball and image were donated to the auction by Jeremy Buss Photography, Jeremy does many photographs for UNL. He was one of the speakers at the conference and we enjoyed getting to know him. We are excited as he is willing to do a Zoom call for us with all of our sports photographers in the coming month.
At the Chief, we all work together every day and feel like we are truly a family at work.
Christi did not take the volleyball home; it is at the office. If you, too, are a volleyball fan, we encourage you to stop by the office and allow Christi to share it with you also!
