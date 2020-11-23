The Monday before Thanksgiving is National Public Health Thank You Day, a day to recognize the work that public health employees do. It is especially important this year to recognize the hard work and dedication that public health workers have demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They play a critical role and are working non-stop to protect us and to slow the spread (of COVID-19) since January of this year,” Nebraska’s Chief Medical Office Dr. Gary Anthone said during the Governor’s press conference Monday (11/23/2020). He expressed appreciation for public health keeping up with routine work such as helping keep air and water clean and work places safe despite the pandemic. “They are becoming fatigued both mentally and physically,” Anthone said. “They deserve our thanks. They are our cornerstone.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state capitol building will be lit up in blue today to recognize public heath care workers and that today is a great opportunity to say thank you. He asked that people contacted by a public health worker for contact tracing or test results threat the public health work with respect. “They are doing their job. Please treat them with dignity and respect. Keep space for grace,” the governor said.
Thank you to the staff at Loup Basin Public Health Department in Burwell and to all public health district workers across the state.
