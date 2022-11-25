This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Nov. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As I sit at my desk trying to write and put the paper together, I keep getting distracted by the twitches in my belly as my baby gets the hiccups again. Several times a day I feel him kick and squirm around and inevitably get the hiccups, which causes him to squirm even more. Although I feel kind of bad for him (no one likes getting hiccups), it always makes me smile to picture him practicing swallowing, breathing and preparing for life on the outside. His kicks and stretches, make it a little hard to get work done because I’m always looking down watching him, but I realize that those movements are what I’m most thankful for this year.
Although getting pregnant and bringing a child into the world is one of the most beautiful things you can do, it’s also one of the scariest. So many couples struggle with infertility and have trouble getting pregnant to start with, and then there’s always a risk of miscarriage or health concern. I have been blessed with a healthy and relatively easy pregnancy. The baby has been growing well and is very active! I’m so thankful that I’ve felt good and have been able to stay active throughout the pregnancy.
Our family has also been blessed with a unique opportunity that allows my mom to be close during this time. She was able to take a temporary position that’s only one hour from me. She will be working there for four months so she’ll be able to visit often and help out when the baby comes. They say God works in mysterious ways, but I think His role in that is pretty obvious.
I’m also thankful for the other family that we have surrounding us every day. My in-laws live just down the road and will be able to enjoy spending a lot of time with their new grandson. The great-grandparents, aunts and uncles that we have around us are a blessing that I don’t take lightly. I know that our kids will be loved and have support as they grow up.
Another key support group we have as we begin our family is right here in the office. Since the day I announced my pregnancy, my co-workers have been ecstatic and can’t wait to meet the newest addition. They have been more than willing to help out and fill in to make sure the baby and I are taken care of. After a couple weeks of maternity leave, the baby and I will be returning to the office to continue putting the paper out. I may be distracted by more than just his hiccups, but we’ll learn to adjust! I have enjoyed working here at the Chief for the last year and am so thankful that I will be able to continue to do so after the baby comes.
I know that there are many things in my life to be thankful for this year. We made it through a dry year without having to sell our cows, we paid off our pickup loans and we got to ride some fantastic horses. Being thankful for having the hiccups might seem a little silly, but, when it reminds me of the healthy baby we are about to meet, I realize just how thankful I am.
