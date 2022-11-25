Baby Crib
Andersen Ross

This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Nov. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

As I sit at my desk trying to write and put the paper together, I keep getting distracted by the twitches in my belly as my baby gets the hiccups again. Several times a day I feel him kick and squirm around and inevitably get the hiccups, which causes him to squirm even more. Although I feel kind of bad for him (no one likes getting hiccups), it always makes me smile to picture him practicing swallowing, breathing and preparing for life on the outside. His kicks and stretches, make it a little hard to get work done because I’m always looking down watching him, but I realize that those movements are what I’m most thankful for this year.

Recommended for you