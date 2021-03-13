This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the March 11, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It was Monday, March 16, 2020 we got a directive from the Custer County Chief’s corporate headquarters that we needed to lock our doors to walk in traffic and social distance because of the coronavirus.
We are coming up on that anniversary. It was also just one week after that all the employees at the Chief, started wearing masks when we were in the same room with each other. Almost a year of not going out without a mask on a daily basis!
So far, we managed to be 50 percent of employees contracting the virus and being away from work for two weeks. I just heard on the news that there have been as many doses of the vaccine administrated as people who contracted the virus. Are we on the downhill decline? Looking back at some of the isolation, the not attending or the not doing, how long will it be that we all forget these past 12 months we have gone through?
For myself, I am not sure, I have been a mask wearer on a regular basis. I have been a social distancer, and more than usual hand washer. I have halted the usual hand shake and hug, but I am also the person that has not gotten the vaccine. Sorry if I disappoint anyone, but I am still not sure about all of it.
Thank goodness we live in the United States and are able to decide for ourselves what we can and cannot do. I hear that now those who have had the shot my gather in groups. Does that mean I will have a scarlet letter now written on my forehead? How will anyone really know, except I have admitted in print of my intentions of not getting the shot currently. I have even said if everyone around me got the shot, why do I need to?
Also, full confession, I have not, to this day, ever received a flu vaccine on an annual basis, and I rarely get the flu. That is a whole different topic on the number of people I know that are sick regularly with the flu and also receive the flu vaccine each and every year. Also, full disclosure, I take a handful of nutritional supplements each and every day and yes that does carry a price tag that insurance does not cover. I feel it has been an investment in my body that I have chosen to make since 1997 and now that I am 66, I feel I am reaping the rewards.
As we enter the year of looking back on COVID, I am thankful many individuals I know are well, I am thankful that our area has not been any harder hit than it has been. I feel for those who have suffered and lost at this time. All the answers to the past 12 months might never be answered. One thing for sure, I am thankful, just thankful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.