This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Nov. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
What is a feeling of thankfulness and what is a Thanksgiving meal?
Some will say you have a family Thanksgiving meal anytime you have family under one roof, around one table or multiple tables set up where conversation abounds with laughs, smiles and just plain love. That is a meal to be thankful for any time of the year. ForThanksgiving, the meal is usually turkey or ham and all the dishes we are familiar with.
Many families and extended families will be gathering this Thursday. Some tables will be for one where memories will fill the table. Some tables will be filled with family and friends grateful to have a place to land.
Memories of traditional dishes are looked forward to. This past weekend, Chip and I were blessed to have our Texas family visit. Our Thanksgiving dinner happened early this past week. Besides our Texas kids, Mom, one of my brothers and his wife sat around our table. The traditional dishes were prepared. Family dishes, Mom’s recipe for stuffing, no recipe for sweet potatoes, just from memory of watching Mom prepare the dish.
We also had green bean casserole. That is a staple around holiday dinners in Nebraska. I found out it is not a holiday staple in Texas so our seven-year-old grandson got a taste of something new and Abby got a taste of the past as they have not made the trip to Nebraska for Thanksgiving for sometime.
The table setting makes the meal feel more like family time, I pulled out Chip’s Mom’s dishes, table cloths and napkins (yes, I have washed the napkins, hand-scrubbed the cranberry stains out, and will now iron them) along with her stemware. Just using those dishes, even though they used to be her every-day dishes, allowed us to remember her around the table. The menu and tableware allowed us to recall other holidays and remember those we used to sit around with. It gave us thought to be thankful for our memories. We also are thankful for the new memories we were able to make now.
It made me smile when my brother said, “The sweet potatoes were actually good!” He learned his art of compliments from our father. Before anyone feels he was rude, you have to understand family; how great it is that he is keeping up the tradition!
Your story of Thanksgiving and Thankfulness, I am sure will be the same. You might be driving miles to sit around the table, or you might be hosting the event where you, too, shopped and prepared for all who gather around your table. No matter how you look at it, being Thankful is the order of the day and is the order of each and every day.
In this season of Thanks, I give thanks each and every day for the employees who work each week to get words and ads printed on the paper. We, then, are thankful for all of you who pick up the paper or click on the e-edition to read the paper each week.
May we go forward in a feeling of thankfulness for the next 365 days until we have pause to remember and give thanks again.
