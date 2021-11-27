This column by Donnis Hueflte-Bullock was originally published in the Nov. 25, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
November has been the month of Gratitude; we have talked about the words that those who are doing the electronic blog of being grateful see each day in November.
As you look around your Thanksgiving table, as you are planning your meal or as you are driving the miles to get to your meal, are you thinking back about what you have to be thankful for this year?
Each of the seasons and holidays we go through gives us all time to reflect. Celebrating a specific holiday is great because is causes us to think a bit closer on things.
In the summer we have Memorial Day and the 4th of July. With those holidays, we reflect on being patriotic. At Christmas, we are thinking about giving and surprising loved ones of those special gifts and we are reminded of the birth of Jesus and the hope it gives all of us.
New Years lets us all get to start fresh with goals and dreams. We go into Valentine’s Day with the special feeling of love for those special people. At Easter again we are reminded of our faith and how it grounds us.
The list of the holiday feelings can go on and on. One thing is very important - each day, each holiday, we need to have that feeling of Gratitude.
Gratitude that we do live in a country where we have freedom and we are grateful for those who have fought for our freedoms.
Gratitude that we can celebrate giving gifts to loved ones and worship how and where we choose.
Gratitude that each day we can start fresh if we have fallen, we know we can be picked up and we know we can still climb higher.
May each of you look around your table on Thursday and be reminded about how each holiday we celebrate the same thing, being Grateful.
