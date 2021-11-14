It’s no surprise that Americans rank Thanksgiving among one of their favorite holidays. Family, football and a feast...what's not to love?
Most people relish the traditional Thanksgiving meal, but they also appreciate a more light-and-lean day of grazing leading up to the main event. Try this idea for a Thanksgiving day snack board that's sure to satisfy and stave hunger pangs without ruining appetites.
Fill a large serving board with whole grain popcorn, fruits, veggies & hummus, pickles & olives, nuts and small sweet treats. Be sure to vary colors and textures, adding whatever appeals to your crowd.
Was popcorn, historically, at the first Thanksgiving? No. There is no indication that pop was there.
Today? Yes. Popcorn is a satisfying whole grain snack that won't ruin appetites.
