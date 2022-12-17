This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock appears in the Dec. 15, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Home and holidays, or being HOME for the holidays, that is what so many people believe make the holiday perfect.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock appears in the Dec. 15, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Home and holidays, or being HOME for the holidays, that is what so many people believe make the holiday perfect.
Monday night I was with a group of ladies. We all talked about each of our plans for the holidays. After thinking about what so many said, I realized no matter where you celebrate, you do that with four walls around you.
One said Christmas Eve would be different because their group was so large now, they could not be in a home. They have rented a building to accommodate the size of the group. They all will still be together; a home is just not the four walls for the gathering.
Another said for Christmas dinner there would only be four of them. All the kids would not be home until New Years so that would be their Christmas. Those four walls will be quieter on Dec. 24 but one week later, those same four walls will be busting at the seams!
I heard many say Christmas would be different this year. Not all the children could get home, or one of the children had a new home and they wanted their children to wake up in their new home Christmas morning, which meant they were starting a new tradition.
One said for years now, they celebrate Christmas in July, spreading out the time together and the shopping. So many times, when you have the family of the wife, then the family of the husband, you find yourself just running to each of the dinners, opening presents quickly to make it to the next gathering. Basically, this family started years ago changing the month they celebrate together just to have the quality and quantity of time. They also changed from meeting in a home to going to a hotel. They changed “where” the four walls were while they were still together making memories.
Our Christmas Day will be quiet. Since our Texas family was here in November and the large Hueftle “herd” was together this past Saturday, the day will still be special - there won’t be as much food to prepare or dishes to do - but those of us that can, will still be together with four walls around a meal prepared by a loving family member.
For the individuals who don’t get to plan on anyone coming to their four walls for a celebration, I hope those individuals know many area churches have wonderful holiday services that they can be a part of. They might not have family coming to their four walls but they are always welcome in the four walls of all the area churches.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.