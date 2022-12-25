This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Dec. 22, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
A very quiet and unobtrusive event happens this week. At 3:48 p.m. Wednesday, the winter solstice occurs. Ever so slightly, the days will begin to lean and stretch into spring.
Welcome news, no doubt, as winter has been flexing its muscle, reminding us not so subtly of the power of nature.
For many years, I traveling to Vermont in mid-December. I usually had the opportunity to drive south and across the state line into New York to visit some places special to me. I’d end up in Washington County, New York. For reference, it’s Grandma Moses country, the woman who took up folk art painting at age 78.
I have a clear memory of staying in a bed and breakfast in Washington County and looking out the window to the night sky. As I remember it, the moon happened to be full, the clouds were fluffy and glowing silver from the moon, and moving unhurriedly, and the bare dark branches of a tree framed it all. I swear I could see rounded hills, as silvered by the moon as the clouds, but my imagination must be playing tricks as the bed and breakfast was in the middle of a small town and rather than hills, I would have seen the buildings next door.
I remember clearly, however, seeing the moon, the clouds and sky and thinking, “It’s as beautiful as the artists paint it.”
It was a rare, quiet moment, a still moment even, when time doesn’t move and there is no sound.
Since that event, I’ve paid more attention to looking at the night sky, especially since I’ve moved back home to Custer County. Many times I’ve looked to the night sky to see the stars, moon and the clouds and think of the stillness of that moment. And I’ve seen night skies as beautiful, if not even more beautiful because they are the night skies of home.
This time of year is special to me. It’s the winter solstice, time of stillness, of contemplation, of reflection. It’s the time for looking at the Nativity and thinking about the first Christmas night.
“Silent Night” is a popular Christmas hymn, yet for me the very popularity of it dimmed my liking of it for years. Yet as I think about the stillness of winter, the quiet of the night, I have a renewed appreciation for those words, “Silent night, holy night.” My favorite rendition of the song is by Manheim Steamroller. The slow pace, the delicate sounds rising and falling and then fading, almost flying into the distance, so that you can barely tell when sound ends and silence begins ... it sounds like what I think starlight would sound like if it made noise.
Sometimes, usually in the night, and most often in winter, the night can be so quiet, the stars so bright, I swear the stars are ringing. It’s most likely my imagination at work (or tinnitus) yet I swear the stars are indeed ringing, chiming, singing, dancing even.
In 1979, the singer John Denver did a television show with the Muppets. There’s a DVD of it available and someday I may get a copy. For right now, though, the music CD is enough for me. One of my favorite cuts on the CD is “Noel: Christmas Eve, 1913” Best I can tell, the song was adapted from a poem by Robert Bridges (1844-1930).
The song tells of a traveler on a “frosty Christmas Eve when the stars were shining.” The traveler could hear distant bells ringing and his thoughts turn to the first Christmas and what the shepherds heard that night.
“When shepherds who were watching
heard music in the fields
And they sat there and they marveled
and they knew they could not tell
Whether it were angels or the bright stars a-singing...
And I softly listened as I stood upon the hill.”
That is what I wish for myself this Christmas. For you, too, if it is your wish as well. Silence so still we can hear it singing. Skies so clear we can see stars dancing. Stillness so joyful that we can’t help but clearly hear the Good News of the hope that is born anew.
