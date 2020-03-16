As you are all aware, the COVID-19 situation is very fluid and changing hourly. Keep checking the website and we will keep you up to date as best we can.
The Custer County Chief will continue to operate and provide news and advertising to our customers. The Chief will continue to print and deliver the paper on Thursday and the X-tra on Monday. We have been instructed by our corporate office, out of Chicago, effective tomorrow morning, March 17, the Chief doors will be closed to the public for the next 4 weeks. They want to make sure the employees of the Chief are healthy to produce the news. All correspondence for news, ads and for payments may be done over the phone, email or by mail.
