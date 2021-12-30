The offices of the Custer County Chief close at noon, Thursday, Dec. 30 and will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 for the New Year holiday.
Our offices will open at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
We thank our clients and our readers for their business and support in 2021. We look forward to continue to produce the best newspaper for Custer County and the surrounding area in 2022. For subscriptions, advertising or news submissions, please call 308-872-2471 when our office is open or email on of the following:
- For subscriptions: officemanager@custercountychief.com
- For advertising: generalmanager@custercountychief.com
- For news submissions: chiefnews@custercountychief.com
Our deadline for news and advertising is noon Monday for Thursday publication. Thank you.
Digital subscribers: Click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers: Add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital or both! Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.