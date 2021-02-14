This column by Managing Editor Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Feb. 11, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
For those who are fans of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Super Bowl could be considered a sign that things are looking up and maybe 2021 may turn out to be alright after all.
For those who are fans of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Super Bowl is just another example of 2021 not living up to expectations.
Doggone it, I’m a member of the latter group. I predicted a rather high score for the game, 42-38, with a Chiefs victory.
As game time approached, I began to rethink my prediction and wished I could lower my score into a more real range of, oh, maybe 33 to 28. Then the game began. It ended with Tampa Bay winning 31-9.
Ouch.
More than once it was said during the seven hour pre-game coverage that Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time but Mahomes is the greatest now. Well, not Sunday afternoon, doggone it.
As it’s said so often in sports, there’s always next year. Yep, I’ll be rooting for Mahomes and the Chiefs to make it a third Super Bowl in a row and next year, a Super Bowl with a win.
As far as the half-time show, I’m not a big fan. They’re over produced and the music is usually louder than the vocals. I often wonder what the shows must look like from the stands. They often seem to be designed more for TV than for fans in the stadium.
Remember last year’s halftime show with the scantily clad J. Lo and Shakira? This year The Weeknd was tastefully attired in a suit, presenting a “family friendly look,” even if I couldn’t understand the words.
Yes, there’s always next year and hopefully the stadium can be packed with fans to watch a Kansas City victory.
Before I sign off here, folks, I’m going to say something we all know. It’s cold.
I know it’s extra cold because the stand-offish inside cat insists on cuddling and the “outside” cats have little interest in leaving the laundry room to set their dainty paws on the snow. We’re tossing out extra bird seed for the juncos, finches jays and occasional cardinal. A young white-tail deer has found the stash and has been seen munching away just before dawn.
If you haven’t already done so, take care of your companion animals. Make sure they have a warm place to stay and maybe up their food just a bit to help them generate heat. Just be careful. Every time I walk by our Ginger cat, she’s ready to take me down just in case I have an extra can of food on me, and ready to roll me out in the snow when I don’t! Just one more reason I’m looking forward to warmer weather.
